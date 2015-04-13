Amarillo VA wait times not consistent with state average

Amarillo, TX - Delays taking over the VA system have been an ongoing problem for patientsand a new study shows that Texas facilities fall short of the national average.



The problem is no secret. Many patients at veterans affairs hospitals and clinics are waiting too long to see the doctor.



An Associated Press analysis shows that Texas veterans spend more time waiting for medical care than the national average. An average of 3.4 percent of appointments at the state's 54 VA facilities were delayed longer than 30 days from September to February. The national average is 2.8 percent.



Amarillo VA Interim Director Walt Dannenberg says the same does not hold true for Amarillo. In fact, Amarillo's VA wait time is well below the state average.



"Amarillo is right there at the national level seeing 2.95 % are outside that time frame, so just over 97 % of our veterans at the Amarillo VA are being seen within the 30 day time frame," says Dannenberg.



In the wake of last year's VA scandal, many facilities are still struggling to meet the goal of having patients seen within 30 days.



Dannenberg says the Amarillo facility is working closely to get veterans the best, and fastest care possible, even if that means adding a new position.



"We at Amarillo VA are in the process of developing a group practice manager position, which focuses solely on access and they've done a great job in working down the wait list for veterans and getting them seen in a more timely manner," says Dannenberg.



Although 97 percent of Amarillo's vets are being seen within the time frame, there is still work to be done.



"Are we perfect? No," says Dannenberg. "Do we have work to do? Yes we do. And we are working very diligently to get that 3 % down to zero so that we can see all of our veterans within the 30 days."



Dannenberg says veterans and American heroes deserve the best health care in the U.S., and the Amarillo facility is working to get that done.