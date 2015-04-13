Oklahoma deputy charged in suspect's shooting death

TULSA, Okla. - A 73-year-old Oklahoma volunteer sheriff's deputy who authorities said fatally shot a suspect after confusing his stun gun and handgun was booked into the county jail Tuesday on a manslaughter charge.

