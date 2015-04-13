Nissan, BMW fuel massive recall

AMARILLO, TX. - Nissan and BMW are recalling more than 94-thousand vehicles.

Faulty fuel pumps are the reason for the massive recall. The fuel pump can fail and cause the vehicles to stall, which increases the risk of crashing.

The recall covers 76 thousand of the 2014 Nissan Rogue model. Also, 18 thousand of the BMW 2, 3 & 4 Series which are 2014 models. Some of the 2015 BMW Series 4 vehicles have now been added to the list as well.

Reports show both companies used pumps made by the Robert Bosch supplier. So far, there have not been any reported crashes or injuries due to the problem.

Both automakers say they will replace the pumps for free.