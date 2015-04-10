Randall County Sheriff's Office buys armored vehicle

Amarillo, TX - The Randall County Sheriff's Office has officially purchased their first armored car, but some members of the public are asking themselves...is Amarillo really that dangerous?



It's big, it's loud, and it's armored. The Randall County Sheriff's Department has purchased a Lenco BearCat armored vehicle. The car is made for defense and protection.



Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson says with the increasing number of dangerous situations, it was time.



"I wasn't convinced of the need until the armed barricaded standoff that we had at the end of November in the Grayhawk addition," says Richardson. "I had officers riding in the back of a county pickup, trying to deploy residents while they were being shot at."



Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas says although they do not see the need for such a vehicle, one common goal has led to their support.



"In Potter County, we have not seen that need and I will agree with what Sheriff Richardson said was that the utmost is his officer's safety," says Thomas. "We want to go home at the end of the evening, and that's our goal everyday is to get these guys home everyday."



Richardson's biggest concern is making sure the public realizes the department is not trying to militarize law enforcement.



"This is a vehicle not intended for aggression, this is a vehicle that is intended to make our community safer and to save lives," says Richardson.



Thomas says should Potter County need to use the vehicle, he knows Randall county would be more than willing.



"I know that if I needed that, that Joel would bring that to me in a second and the same thing with me if they needed something down there that we have, it would be there before they could hang up the phone," says Thomas.



The vehicle is being funded by forfeit asset money and no taxpayer dollars.