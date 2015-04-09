Pampa law enforcement crack down on gambling

Pampa, TX - Pampa law enforcement had a busy day seizing some heavy machinery.



After investigating illegal gambling in the Pampa area, the Pampa Police Department, Fire Marshals Office and Potter County Attorneys raided one location today, and they say there are more raids to come.



"TC Gameroom" was the first location searched, in what will be a series of attempts to crack down on illegal gambling. After police received information about the business, an undercover investigation began.



Authorities found that illegal pay outs were being made, which falls under a violation of the gambling laws in Texas. Over 50 machines and cash were seized at today's raid.



Pampa Police Department detective Jason Collier says the department appreciates new business in Pampa, as long as they follow rules.



"We welcome any business that wants to come here to Pampa and operate according to the law and this includes the gaming business," says Collier. "If they want to come here and they want to operate within the law both state and city ordinances then they're welcomed here, but as soon as we find out they're breaking any laws, we will have to step in and enforce."



There were no patrons involved during today's raid, but police want to remind any participants that there may be consequences for them as well.



"There were no patrons in there, but if we do go into a business and a patron is found to be in the business, they can be charged with gambling," says Collier.



No arrests were made today, but violations will be presented for prosecution to authorities.



We spoke to Marvin Lee, manager of TC Gameroom and he says the business did not knowingly violate any state laws.