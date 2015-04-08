Senate Bill would change public school rating scale

Senate Bill 6 would replace the state's current "Exemplary" through "Unacceptable" rating system with an A through F grade and some local educators are voicing their concerns.



A, B, C, D, or F. These may soon be the options to measure performance of public schools in Texas. Under SB 6, the current exemplary through unacceptable scale will be no more. The new scale will largely reflect students' performance on standardized tests.



Highland Park Independent School District Superintendent Buddy Freeman does not think it's the best idea.



"I think struggling campuses that have to post an F out in their front window, it's not going to be good for those students that are attending those schools," says Freeman. "I don't think they considered the feelings of those students when they show up at district events and kids from other schools start harassing them, 'oh you're attending that school that got an F aren't you?'



Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick argues that the letter grade system will encourage parental involvement, but Freeman disagrees.



"There's good things going on in public schools and Senate Bill 6 only evaluates test scores, it doesn't evaluate our art program, our career and technology programs, athletic programs. It doesn't evaluate parental involvement."



According to Freeman, test scores are typically based on the weaker sub-populations in the school. He says this is another flaw of the new system.



"That might be a sub-population that you have no control over such as special ed students who are completely non-verbal, yet we have to give them a star test," says Freeman.



Freeman's hope is that this new letter grade scale will not reflect everything that a public school encompasses. If the bill becomes law, the new system would begin in the 2017-2018 school year.