Local organizations team up with Mayor Harpole

In honor of National Service Day, volunteers teamed up with 1,644 Mayors across the country, including Mayor Harpole.



High school students from around the panhandle gathered today to celebrate their efforts in improving the community. Also known as "Mayor's Day," Mayor Harpole made his way out to volunteer with AmeriCorps students. After planting a garden at the Wesley Community Center, the group picked up trash near Wildcat Bluff Trails.



AmeriCorps instructor Lisa White says she is glad the Mayor has recognized the hard work the students do year-round.



"These AmeriCorps members are awesome high school seniors because they have the commitment to their community,'" says White. "They are very committed to making Amarillo a better place and giving of their time and themselves and making an impact on the circle of influence, so they are leaders not only by what they do, but they're leaders by example to other people to get out there and get involved. Do things for your community."



Member Shyla Macias says she is thrilled the Mayor took time to recognize the group.



"That was really impressive that he did come out and take time out of his I'm sure busy schedule to just come out and show us that you know, he knows what we're doing and he appreciates what we're doing as a group," says Macias.



RSVP and Vista From Panhandle Community Services were also in attendance at today's service event. The groups tell us they look forward to working with the Mayor in the future.