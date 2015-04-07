Divorce by Facebook?

NEW YORK - A woman has asked her husband for a divorce via Facebook and at least one New York judge says it's perfectly legal.



Ellanora Baidoo tried for years to divorce her husband, Victor Sena Blood-Dzraku. However, her lawyer says she hasn't been able to serve the papers because he had no fixed address or place of employment. So she used Facebook.



The judge called it the "Next Frontier" of divorce.



Baidoo has yet to hear back from her husband.



If he doesn't respond, the judge will grant a divorce by default.