City of Canyon sees decrease in sales tax revenue

A decline in sales tax revenue since allowing alcohol sales has left some City of Canyon employees scratching their heads.

It's been nearly four months since the city began selling alcohol, however the city has not seen an immediate increase in sales tax revenue. Assistant City Manager Chris Sharp tells us it may be too early to see the drastic increase that many people expected.

Sharp says he believes part of the decline may be because WT has changed their method of collecting sales tax. Instead of it being collected at the first of the year, it will be collected in increments.

He adds businesses are still trying to get used to the changes of having to report their alcohol sales.

"I think it's a combination of some different variables with WT and maybe a business or two maybe not reporting," says Sharp. "You just never know with some of that stuff, but I think there are just some variables that are in play right now to where we can't really determine the impact of the alcohol right now."

The city receives a sales tax report around the 10th of every month. Sharp says a noticeable increase is expected in the coming months.