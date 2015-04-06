OK drug bust takes an Easter twist

TAHLEQUAH, OK. - Authorities in Oklahoma uncovered a drug bust with an Easter twist over the holiday weekend.

Police in Tahlequah found 30 thousand dollars worth of methamphetamines inside a plush stuffed Easter bunny.

The package was intercepted as it was headed to an Oklahoma woman's home. Carolyn Ross was the recipient and is now behind bars.

Ross confessed to police that she knew she was receiving drugs in the mail. When the package was delivered, Ross was supposed to redistribute the drugs to an unknown person at a later date.

Nate King, the Tahlequah Police Chief says there was a hole cut in the bottom of the rabbit. There were two condoms filled with meth and stuffed inside the rabbit. Authorities then got a plain white van and drove it to the residence. Along with the package being delivered, a warrant was served also.

The Police Chief says this is one of the strangest cases he's ever had to deal with, but he's glad the drugs are off the street.

Ross is currently being held on a 75 thousand dollar bond.