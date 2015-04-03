Local economy benefits from Easter sales

As Easter nears, local bakeries and candy shops are seeing a spike in sales. Many of these sales help keep businesses thriving throughout the entire year.

Ninety million chocolate Easter bunnies are produced each year according to the National Confectioner's Association.

Businesses throughout Amarillo are no stranger to seeing a rise in sweets sales during the Easter holiday. Some local bakeries tell us that Easter sales have become the main reason business stays afloat.

Deanna Hurt, owner of The Ruffled Cup Bakery tells us Easter is their third busiest weekend of the year.

From chocolate to cupcakes, Hurt says most bakeries and candy stores see similar trends during the Easter season.

"Easter week, we probably double our business compared to a normal week," says Hurt. "I call it the spring cupcake season actually because starting from Valentine's Day on, we stay really busy until the summer hits and then people usually gear toward those cold treats."

Two point one billion dollars are stimulated into the U.S. economy during Easter. After this weekend, local businesses will be gearing up for their next biggest holiday--Mother's Day.