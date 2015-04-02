APD and DPS cracking down on dangerous motorcyclists - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

APD and DPS cracking down on dangerous motorcyclists

Chris Ray, Senior Trooper - Texas Dept. of Public Safety
With motorcycle season in full swing, the Amarillo Police Department has already seen a rise in illegal motorcycle activity.

The APD used five officers and the DPS helicopter to monitor Soncy and Coulter last Friday evening. Multiple citations were given out during their three hour enforcement.

One driver was was issued a citation on Soncy for going 99 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. Police tell us the area has seen many complaints of reckless driving in the past.

DPS Trooper Chris Ray says the partnership is a good tool to alleviate some of the racing and speeding problems."Our aircraft affords them the opportunity to have another set of eyes," says Ray. "They're in the air, so they don't have any obstructions like the ground units do. Another thing the aircraft can do is if they are let's say one of those motorcycles decides to run, well you know those things are really quick, fast, they're agile. They can weave in and out of traffic with the aircraft in the air they can follow that person."

Officers want to remind the public that racing carries a possible punishment of up to $2,000 in fines, 180 days in jail, or both.

The organizations will continue to team up for further enforcement.
