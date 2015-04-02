Roosevelt County Sheriff office to close on Fridays

A sheriff in Eastern New Mexico has decided to close his office on Fridays for the next two months, all to conserve electricity.



Sheriff Malin Parker with the Roosevelt County Sheriff's office tells us the office is in jeopardy of going over budget.



In years past there were funds in the operating budget to allocate, but they no longer remain with the county's deficit.



Parker says emergency services are still available and officers will be on patrol on Fridays.



The new schedule begins this week and the office will go back to its normal schedule July 1st.