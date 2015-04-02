Local movie premiere may help Amarillo film industry boom

Amarillo, TX -

This area's film industry has already seen some success from the 48 Hour Film Project, and now a special film screening Thursday evening might set up our area for more success.

The screening of the movie "HITS" is unique because the public can pay whatever they want to see it.

"We like the pay what you want aspect. I've read studies that show that it's really effective when it comes to premieres and small movie theater venues. It also gives the opportunity for people who are on a fixed, limited income to also go to the movie as well," said Associate producer William Graves.

The David Cross film made its debut in last year's Sundance Festival. It's a comedy that explores the nature of becoming famous from a YouTube video, and it's not everyday an event like this takes place in Amarillo.

"I think the film industry has a lot of opportunities in Amarillo," said Graves.

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce agrees saying this small screening is just the beginning for more screenings and movie making to be done in our area.

"In April, we may have a small independent production in town for a week filming toward the end of the month. We may have a film crew in working for the Texas Tourism Office doing some work on a web based short film on Route 66," said Eric Miller with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

Miller says it could take a few years for Amarillo's film industry to expand, but Graves says our area is not too far off from having a booming film industry that will help our economy... Like Albuquerque and Austin.

"It takes movie premieres and a little bit of buzz for us to kind of catch up to them. So, I think we're there. I think politically we have to make a little bit of changes if we want to draw that business into Amarillo," said Graves.

The Movie Hits plays Thursday evening at 8 at Amarillo College's Downtown Campus in Room 111.