Children's Learning Centers of Amarillo benefit from donation

Programs throughout Amarillo and Canyon are thousands of dollars richer thanks to one organization. United Way of Amarillo and Canyon dispersed their annual allocations to 22 program providers yesterday.

One group in particular is especially benefiting from their gift.

The Children's Learning Centers of Amarillo received $280,000 for the third year in a row and they credit their continued success to those steady funds.

The program helps low income families get childcare while parents go to work or school. CLC Executive Director Steve Burton says the center provides stability for parents, while their kids receive quality daycare. Burton says United Way's funding makes a huge difference.

"It's nice for CLC to have those funds coming in, but if we didn't have those funds, the ones that would suffer would be the families that need to go to work and go to school to improve their lives," says Burton.

The CLC provides services to hundreds of families in the Amarillo area. Communications and Marketing Director Broc Carter says the center provides a great resource for parents. He says he is glad United Way's funding can make a difference.

"You know what the Children's Learning Center provides is stability for parents to be able to work and know that their kids are getting a quality day care and that is helping them achieve those higher paying jobs and consistently being at work, so those are some of those outcomes that we look at when we're looking at CLC," says Carter. "They do a fantastic job providing those programs."

Funding cycles change every three years