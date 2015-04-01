Two people dead over scratch-off lotto ticket - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Two people dead over scratch-off lotto ticket

FORT WORTH, TX - Fort Worth police say a man who won $500 on a scratch-off lottery ticket fatally shot his live-in girlfriend and then himself after an argument over him not wanting to share the winnings with her. 

Authorities say although 48-year-old Laurice Hampton was critically injured from being shot Saturday night, she was able to call 911 to report the shootings by 46-year-old Terry Martin.

Reports show that responding officers found the couple inside a bedroom. Martin was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Hampton was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she died a few hours later.

The Homicide Sgt. Joe Loughman with the Fort Worth Police Department says the couple had known each other since childhood and had lived together for several years. 
