"Sharknado" takes nursing students by storm

Amarillo College nursing students had a unique opportunity to practice triage on patients involved in a "sharknado."

The college calls it a "sharknado disaster simulation" and this is the fist time it has been done. The drill helps prepare students for graduation by giving them experience treating victims of trauma.

In this case, students treated shark bites and tornado injuries. To practice as an RN, students must pass an exam that has similar tasks as those involved in the "Sharknado" simulation.

As an added challenge, the entire drill took place in the dark. In the simulation, students have to decide if the victim needs to go to the morgue, if they need immediate care, or if treatment can wait.

Assistant Program Director Debby Hall says this is a fun way to help teach nurses to deal with stress when real disasters hit. "Sharknado is because these are our graduating class and towards the end of the semester it gets kind of crazy and they get really stressed, so we thought that we would give them something crazy to do to blow off some steam and practice triage at the same time, so that was the whole deal behind Sharknado," says Hall.

If all goes well for the students, they will graduate in May and move on to practice as registered nurses.
