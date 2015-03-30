Two children suffer gunshot wounds in two separate domestic viol - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Two children suffer gunshot wounds in two separate domestic violence cases

Amarillo, TX - Two children have suffered gunshot wounds after getting caught in the crossfire of separate apparent domestic violence cases.

Amarillo police are calling these incidents extremely rare and say two children shot within a day of one another is something they've never seen before.

Two children were sent to the hospital after reportedly being shot by males who allegedly had relationships with their mothers.

The latest incident happened at 1:00 Monday morning, where officers say Alfredo Rosales-Pantoja attempted to shoot his wife, but hit his 7-year-old child instead who was sleeping next to his mother. Another child in the home heard the gunshot and came into the room and struggled with his father, knocking the gun loose. Pantoja fled the scene and was later arrested in Tulia.

The next incident happened Saturday morning near the 2700 block of Magnolia. Police found a woman and 6-year-old child at their home. The woman suffered gunshots to the shoulder and leg, and the child had a gunshot wound to the leg as well. The suspect is identified as Rodnell Jones, who fled the scene and was later captured and arrested.

Both children are now under watch to prevent further altercations.

It is unknown at this time if Child Protective Services will investigate the incidents and remove the children from their homes.
