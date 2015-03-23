Self-driving cars to hit streets this summer

NATIONWIDE - The future of owning a self-driving car will be a reality for some this summer.

Tesla Motors announced it will add self-driving software to current "Model S" sedans within the next three months.

The software update means drivers don't need to put their hands on the wheel to drive or technically even be in the seat for it to work.

Laws that exist for driver-less cars were written for testing them, so this makes for very questionable legal territory.

Technology has the capability to be able to go from one destination to another on a road trip without a human touching anything.

However, Tesla says it will not allow that much "Auto-Pilot" freedom in this update.