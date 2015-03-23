Crushing student debt load could be lightened

U.S. - A bill is working its way through congress right now, that could take some of the burden off those with student loan debt.



Currently, federal student loans can not be refinanced for lower interest rates. However, Minnesota Senator Al Franken has co-authored a bill that would make it possible to refinance that debt. Ultimately leading to big savings for college graduates.



Franken says student loan debt is a barrier of economic growth. He says it causes a lot of people to delay buying homes, starting a business, even delaying starting families because of the debt that they carry.



The "Bank on Student Emergency Loan Refinancing Act" would give Americans who desperately need relief from crushing student debt, the opportunity to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.



There are nearly 40 million Americans with outstanding student loans, totaling $1.2 trillion. The bill would not only allow graduates to refinance but current students as well.