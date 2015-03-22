Big Texan steak challenge put to world record breaking competition

The world record for the most steak eaten in one hour will be put to the test at the Big Texan in just a few weeks.

On Sunday, the restaurant announced the current record holder, Molly Schuyler a 120 pound woman from California, is issuing a challenge to anyone who is brave enough to give it a try.

The goal is to try and beat her...which will not be an easy task. In 2014 Schuyler ate an entire 72 ounce steak, baked potato, side salad, shrimp cocktail and a roll in less than 5 minutes. She then went on to eat a second 72 ounce steak with all the side and finished it in 10 minutes.

On April 19th she will be taking on teams of two who will be required to finish one 72 ounce steak with sides together. Schuyler will also be trying to break her own personal record by eating three 72 ounce steaks, three bakes potatoes, three shrimp cocktails, three side salads and three rolls in one hour.

The teams facing Schuyler consist of two professional wrestlers, two football players, and a competitive eating married couple.

Whoever wins will take home bragging rights and a $1,000 prize.

