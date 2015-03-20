Amarillo police search for early morning armed robber

AMARILLO, TX. - Amarillo police are currently searching for a suspect who robbed a fast food restaurant early this morning.

Police were called around 6 a.m. to the Taco Bell restaurant in the 2000 block of South Coulter.

Employees say the suspect is a white or hispanic male, wearing a black mask and brown coveralls.

Officers say it's unclear at this point how much money was taken. However, witnesses did see the suspect leave on foot.

If you have information about this crime, you're asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Your tips are anonymous and you could receive a reward of up to $300.