Massive recall is announced after 5 deaths linked to malfunction

NATIONWIDE - Honda is adding almost 105 thousand vehicles to their December recall to fix potentially deadly Takata airbags.

There have been 5 deaths linked to the malfunctioning airbags in Honda products. The expansion of a 2014 recall for the Takata now brings the total to 5.5 million Honda and Acura models recalled for this issue.

The vehicles being added to the recall include 89 thousand Honda Pilot SUV's from the 2008 model year. Plus, 11 thousand Honda Civics from 2004 and 5 thousand 2001 Honda Accords.

Honda says they are expanding the recall after checking Takata part numbers against Honda vehicle identification numbers in their factory records.

The latest move involves driver's side airbags. The company says key parts will be replaced for free,