Woman killed driving wrong way on interstate

AMARILLO, TX. - The northbound lanes of I-27 near 34th street were temporarily closed after a deadly overnight wreck.

Police say one woman is dead after hitting a semi head on. She was driving the wrong way down the interstate.

Traffic was blocked off from Washington Street through the 26th Street exit. 

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor.

