Muleshoe plant water tank explosion sends three employees to hospital

MULESHOE, TX. - An water tank explosion has rocked the town of Muleshoe at the Minsa corn meal plant in Bailey County.



Bailey County Sheriff Richard Wills told NewsChannel 10 three people were injured in the blast. Two of those have been airlifted with injuries to University Medical Center in Lubbock. All of those injured are employees for Minsa.



It was just after 8 o'clock Wednesday morning when the sheriff's office took the 911 call reporting an explosion.



Officials say it appears to be a pressure related issue with a water tank. However, OSHA has taken over the investigation to determine the exact cause.



Sheriff Wills says the plant has been evacuated and will not reopen until OSHA crews give the "all clear".



Minsa is a corn flour manufacturing plant based in Muleshoe since 1994 and is one of only two offices in the U.S.