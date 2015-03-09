OU fraternity disbanded after racial chants go viral - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

OU fraternity disbanded after racial chants go viral

NORMAN, Okla. - A University of Oklahoma fraternity is being closed and its members suspended by the group's national organization after a video surfaced and quickly went viral of what the national organization confirms is some of the OU chapter's members chanting racist slurs.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon said Sunday night that an investigation had confirmed the contents of a video showing multiple people chanting a racial slur against blacks and indicating that blacks would never be admitted to the fraternity. The chant also references lynching.

The national fraternity said in a statement that it was "embarrassed" by the "unacceptable and racist" behavior.

The video was first posted online by a black student group at OU. It wasn't immediately clear how it was obtained. Subsequently, a second video surfaced that appears to show someone on the bus waving as if to tell the people doing the recording to stop.

Separately, the Oklahoma State University student newspaper, the O'Colly, reported that, "At OSU's Sigma Alpha Epsilon house, (a) Confederate flag could clearly be seen hanging in a room through an open window on Sunday night. It was plainly visible from the sidewalk across the street.

"The O'Colly quotes OSU SAE President Chris Bringaze as confirming that, "A brother who lives in our house displayed the Confederate flag in his personal room. Sigma Alpha Epsilon does not endorse the Confederate flag nationally nor do we endorse it as a chapter. In addition, the flag has never been a symbol of our fraternity. My fellow chapter leaders and I have asked the brother to remove the flag from his room."

Cameron Watkins, president of OSU's chapter of NAACP, told the newspaper the flag being displayed was in poor taste. "It seems foolish and disrespectful to (the) human race," he said.

Samuel Iroanya, a spokesman for the student group "OU Unheard," told CBS affiliate KWTV in Oklahoma City that some aspects of the incident don't make sense. "If you watch the video, those chants were being chanted very passionately and we just wonder why would you have this much hatred in your heart for someone just based off the color of their skin," Iroanya said.

As for the video from the bus, the national fraternity said in a statement, "We apologize for the unacceptable and racist behavior of the individuals in the video, and we are disgusted that any member would act in such a way. Furthermore, we are embarrassed by this video and offer our empathy not only to anyone outside the organization who is offended but also to our brothers who come from a wide range of backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities."
Powered by Frankly