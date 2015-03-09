Local man booked for intoxication manslaughter

AMARILLO, TX. - One man is in custody after causing a fatal wreck at 34th and Tyler Street.

Christopher Noel Ramos was driving a black Chevy Silverado that struck Amarillo resident Charles Brasher in his Toyota Prius. The Prius was then knocked into a yard, striking a tree. 76 year old Brasher later died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

Police say speed and alcohol are factors in the crash that happened last Friday afternoon.

Ramos has been booked into the Randall County Jail on charges of intoxication manslaughter.

The incident is still being investigated by the Traffic Squad of APD.