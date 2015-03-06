New campaign could display your "selfie" on a billboard

AMARILLO, TX. - A non-profit has come up with a campaign for the selfie-obsessed generation.



It's called the "Ultimate Selfie Campaign". For 25 dollars, you can upload a picture and message on a website. Once approved, it will be displayed on digital billboards in 45 cities. Those cities include Phoenix, Dallas, Saint Louis, Chicago and Washington.



The non-profit group known as 'Creative Chatters Communities' is behind the idea. They teamed up with the outdoor advertising company Lamar to offer the deal.



The 'Ultimate Selfie Campaign' ends April 2nd. Personal information and phone numbers will not be allowed on the billboards.