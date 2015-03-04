Pellet gun causes officer involved shooting

ABILENE, Texas - Abilene police have shot a suspect who pointed a pellet gun at officers during a disturbance call.



The man was transported to an Abilene hospital following the shooting early Wednesday morning.



Chief Stan Standridge says the suspect has wounds not believed to be critical.



On Tuesday night officers had responded to calls about a man with a gun. Police then confronted the suspect outside a residence and he tried to run.



Police say the man stopped and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers.



Standridge says two officers opened fire, striking the suspect. The officers weren't hurt.



Police say the 39-year-old man, who turned out to have a pellet gun, faces charges of assault against a public servant.



He remains in police custody while hospitalized.



Both officers are on administrative leave.