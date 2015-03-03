Major recall affects steering in more than 200 thousand vehicles

AMARILLO, TX. - Hyundai is recalling more than 200 thousand vehicles today.



The recall is due to a power steering defect that increases the risk for crashes.



Officials say if the "steering power assist" becomes disabled, drivers can suddenly experience a more difficult time driving which can lead to a crash.



The affected cars are the Elantra Sedans made from 2008 to 2010. Also, Elantra Touring Hatchbacks from 2009 and 2010.



Hyundai says about three percent of these vehicles have the defect.



The automaker first became aware of the problem in 2010. However, by October 2014 the issue had gotten worse.



It's reported that in most cases, turning the ignition off and then back on rectifies things.



However, to fix the situation Hyundai is updating the power steering control unit on these models.