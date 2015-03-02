New Mexico students "walk out" in protest of new standardized testing

NEW MEXICO - New Mexico students are planning to "walk out" of school in protest of new standardized testing requirements.



Students all across the state have used social media to encourage other kids to join in on the walkouts.



New Mexico school districts are doing all they can to keep the protest from happening.



The frustration stems from millions of students across the country being required to take new, more rigorous exams aligned with common core standards.



The Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, also known as "PARCC" tests, begin today.





