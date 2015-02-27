Driver rolls car and lands in hospital

AMARILLO, TX. - An area man is recovering from life threatening injuries today after his car flipped multiple times on I-27 overnight.



Amarillo police say just before 2:00 this morning the driver was traveling north at a high rate of speed.



He swerved to keep from hitting a car ahead of him and rolled from the interstate until it landed on the access road near Washington.



Officials on scene say road conditions did not play a role in the crash.



They do believe however, that alcohol was a factor.