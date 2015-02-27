State trooper recruitment to help with Texas-Mexico border

AUSTIN, TX. - Law enforcement officers in Texas are being recruited to join the Department of Public Safety for duty mainly along the border with Mexico.



DPS announced Thursday, the hiring effort for an advanced Texas trooper recruit school.



The application deadline is March 25 for the eight-week training period.



DPS officials say the graduates will mainly be assigned to regions along the Texas-Mexico border.



An applicant must currently be a Texas peace officer with at least two years of patrol experience, plus have a valid peace officer license.



Graduates initially will earn about $59,000 annually. The salary bumps up to more than $71,000 once the six-month probation period ends.



All applicants must also be U.S. citizens and at least 21 years old.