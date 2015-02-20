Plainview educator uses marker on student's head

PLAINVIEW, TX. (AP) - A West Texas mother wants an apology after she says an educator used a dark marker to color in her son's hairline in a dress code dispute.



The woman says her son, who attends Coronado Middle School in Plainview, has had the same hairstyle for five months and no one complained.



The cut features a shaved line on the side of his head.She claims the school failed to notify her about the recent actions by an assistant principal.



The mother says administrators later told her the haircut was a distraction.



School district spokesman Greg Brown told the Plainview Daily Herald that the dress code prohibits designs shaved into the scalp, including lines.



Brown declined comment on the incident or a possible review of the educator's actions.