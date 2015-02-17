Grass fire shuts down traffic near River Road

Amarillo, TX. - Over 100 acres burned as Potter County Firefighters handled a grass fire in Northeast Amarillo Tuesday afternoon.

As a result, the intersections at Willow Creek and Eastern Street had to be shut down as the fire broke out and quickly spread.



The fire began at Eastern and Cherry in the River Road area just after 12 p.m.



According to the Potter County Fire Chief, no structures were damaged.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

