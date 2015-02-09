Carson County deputy forced to shoot Groom woman

Groom, TX - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting in the city of Groom that sent one woman to the hospital.



It all started before 8:30 p.m. Deputies were taken to two locations in Groom over a woman waiving a handgun around in public.



Officials identify the woman as 47-year-old Tina Renne Smith. The incident started at a convenience store off of I-40 and ended at a neighborhood in the 300 Block of Ware Street.



According to DPS troopers, Smith fired shots after officers arrived. Many Groom residents in the area weren't sure they had heard gunshots, because they say Groom is normally a quite town. "We were watching TV, and my husband said he thought he heard a gunshot. I thought he was crazy and I didn't believe it was a gunshot because that kind of stuff just doesn't happen here in Groom," said Rose Wiginton, a neighbor of Smith.



Another neighbor, Kaden Bennett says he heard over 5 shots fired."Everything started going crazy. I saw everyone running around and an ambulance pulled up," said Bennett.



A Carson County deputy shot and injured Smith, sending her to Northwest Texas Hospital. Family members of Smith say she was not mentally stable when the incident happened, which worries many neighbors.



"She was waiving a gun around, that could have affected everybody," said Wiginton.



Bennett says he is happy that no one was hurt in the incident.



Following standard protocol, the deputy is on administrative leave pending further investigation.