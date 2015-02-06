Marijuana proposal slated for NM House today

NEW MEXICO - A New Mexico House panel will discuss a proposal today that would legalize marijuana in the state.



The proposed bill would allow licensed marijuana producers to grow the drug and sell it to adults.



The move comes after another proposal allowed New Mexicans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana.



That bill stalled in a Senate committee hearing last year. That proposal would have made it legal for adults 21 and over to possess and use marijuana.



It would have been left to the Legislature to later establish a system for regulating and taxing marijuana.



Governor Susana Martinez says, she opposes legalized marijuana in New Mexico.