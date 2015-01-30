'Hoops for Hope' event to benefit RHS ladies

AMARILLO, TX. - 'Hoops for Hope' is an event raising money Friday night for two brave women battling cancer.

Donations will directly benefit Mrs. Blankenship, a teacher at Randall High School and Reagan Klein, a 2012 graduate and Lady Raider basketball player. Both women are battling lymphoma cancer.

If you attend the Randall boys and girls basketball games tonight (1/30/15), you will get the chance to help.

Before the games begin at 4:30 this afternoon, there will be a 'Bake Sale'. Then at halftime of the girl's games, donation buckets will be passed around and an auction will be held.

Between games, team captains will present Mrs. Blankenship and Ms. Klein with a gift.

'Hoops for Hope' will be held in the main gym in Randall High School's West building on campus.