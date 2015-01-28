Handcuffed man shot and killed by deputies

TAHOKA, TX. - Deputies in West Texas have fatally shot a handcuffed man who allegedly tried to steal a law enforcement SUV.



The Department of Public Safety identified the man Tuesday as 24-year-old Joshua Omar Garcia of Lamesa.



A Lynn County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over Garcia's car in Tahoka Monday morning which prompted a chase.



DPS troopers say Garcia's car collided with a patrol vehicle. Garcia's hands were cuffed behind him when he was put into the front of a sheriff's SUV.



Deputies were searching Garcia's vehicle when he moved his hands to the front and started to drive away in the SUV.



Deputies opened fire and Garcia died later at a Lubbock hospital.



Texas Rangers are now helping with the investigation.