Cattle truck accident sends one to hospital

AMARILLO, TX. - A loaded cattle truck clipped a Mini-Cooper on I-40 near the 287 split early Monday.



The semi tried to move over but was unable to before the Mini-Cooper was sent into the side median.



Spinning out of control, the Cooper ended up on a service road.



Originally, the semi kept going but did turn around and return to the scene.



The woman driving the Mini-Cooper had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.



Officers say the truck driver was uninjured.