Fire officials determine cause of house fire

UPDATE: Amarillo fire officials have confirmed a Thursday morning house fire was accidental and started around a clothes dryer in the utility room.



New information released shows there were 3 people inside the burning house when the fire started. However, they were able to make it out before crews were on scene.



One occupant was then transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.



AFD says they located fire in the kitchen and garage area, which is on either side of where the fire began.



Damage from the fire is estimated at 40,000 dollars.



---------------------------------------------



AMARILLO, TX. - Amarillo firefighters were sent to a house fire in South Amarillo this morning.



Reports of heavy smoke from the 3400 block of South Hill Street came in around 8 a.m.



Emergency crews arrived just after eight and had the blaze put out within minutes.



The cause of the blaze is now under investigation.