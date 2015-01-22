Rail yard fire stops traffic on 34th Avenue

AMARILLO, TX. - Fire in an Amarillo rail yard caused traffic to be shut down on 34th Avenue Thursday morning.

Amarillo Emergency Management says a small tank trailer attached to a pickup was the source.

Firefighters were able to monitor the situation while APD closed Westbound lanes of traffic near the 34th Avenue overpass.

Officers say no evacuations were necessary and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.