Accident temporarily shuts down traffic at I-40 & Whitaker

UPDATE: As of 2:00 p.m., all lanes at I-40 and Whitaker are open for normal traffic.

AMARILLO, TX. - Eastbound traffic at I-40 and Whitaker is shut down right now and police are asking all drivers to avoid the area.

An accident involving two vehicles on the Whitaker overpass took out two light poles.

Emergency crews on scene are concerned the damaged poles may fall on passing vehicles.

There are no reports of serious injuries, however, officers say one vehicle involved in the accident left the scene.

Again, Amarillo Police are asking ALL drivers to avoid the area at I-40 and Whitaker.

