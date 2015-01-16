Amarillo woman shoots her husband during argument

AMARILLO, TX - An Amarillo woman was arrested overnight after shooting her husband during an argument.Amarillo police say Angela Lopez fired one round from a handgun, hitting her husband in the upper leg.



Officers found that she had armed herself with the gun while the two were arguing.



The man was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.



His wife has been booked into the potter county detention center for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.