Firefighters responded to fire at apartment complex along I-40 West

Amarillo, TX - Residents of an apartment complex were evacuated Monday morning after a fire started in one of the units.



Firefighters arrived at the Enclave apartment complex off west I-40 at 9:15 Monday morning.



Officials say the fire started inside one of the units on the second floor and was put out before it reached the attic of the building.



No one was injured in the fire and officials are still determining the cost of damage.