Multiple vehicles catch fire on top of tractor trailer, traffic affected

Amarillo, TX - The westbound lanes of I-40 east near lakeside drive were temporarily shut down Monday morning after a tractor trailer hauling cars caught fire.



Around 7:45 a.m. police were called to the scene and noticed three vehicles on fire.Emergency crews were able to safely put them out.



Smoke covered the roadway causing officers to re-rouet traffic in the area.



There were no injuries.



