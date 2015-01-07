Negligence lawsuit filed against senior living complex after deadly fire

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - More than 20 residents at a senior-living complex in Bexar County have jointly filed a negligence lawsuit against the management company and it's owners.



Action is being taken after a deadly fire occurred inside the facility in December.



The plaintiffs are seeking at least $1 million in damages for medical care expenses and compensation.



They say last month's fire was a direct result of deficiencies in maintenance, policies, procedures and/or the condition of the apartments.