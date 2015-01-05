One man dead after Randall County shooting - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

One man dead after Randall County shooting

AMARILLO, TX. - A 39 year old man is dead after a shooting in Randall County.

Sunday night, Randall County deputies responded to a call at 6701 Lair Road just after 8 p.m.

When they arrived to the rural address, they found the body 39 year old Christopher Jennings. 

Police say the shooter is claiming self defense.

No arrests have been made at this time. However deputies are continuing to investigate.


