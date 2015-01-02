Amarillo flights affected by American Airlines cancellations

AMARILLO, TX. - American Airlines has canceled nearly 300 flights out of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, affecting passengers in Amarillo.



NewsChannel 10 has confirmed at least two flights leaving Rick Husband International Airport to Dallas have been cancelled this morning (1/2/15).



The National Weather Service says roads and highways are still dangerous from the panhandle down to San Angelo.



Stormtrack 10 Meteorologist Allan Gwyn says we can expect the storm warning to last through tomorrow evening.



Temperatures across the region have been at least 20 degrees below normal.



If your are using air travel, the Rick Husband International Airport recommends you call in advance to check the status of your flight.