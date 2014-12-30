Colorado man run over while crossing Lakeside - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Colorado man run over while crossing Lakeside

AMARILLO, TX. - A Colorado man is recovering in a local hospital today (12-30-14) after being hit by a truck on Lakeside Drive.

51 year old Alden Piner was crossing the road in the 400 block of South Lakeside Monday night, when he was hit by a Ford F150.

The driver, Jay Charles Franklin of Colleyville told police the victim walked out in front of him.

Officers believe alcohol may have been a factor with Piner, the pedestrian.

Franklin was uninjured and police are continuing to investigate.
